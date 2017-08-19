'If I were KKK would I hold you like this?', widespread picture shows peace in Virginia

With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.

The viral photo was captured at the end of the day at the Jubal Early monument at Fort Early.

After an anonymous threat to vandalize a Confederate memorial, monument guards were on patrol. in Lynchburg, Virginia all day, according to a Facebook post from The Virginia Flaggers.

"Monument guards are not armed. They patrol and observe the area and then call law enforcement to report." Barry Isenhour, the Press Spokesman for the Virginia Flaggers, said.

"Late in the evening, one of the monument guards noticed this woman, who later identified as a Black Lives Matter supporter, trembling and shaking with fear," the post read.

The monument guard said he could tell she feared them.

"He walked up to her, arms outstretched, said 'We are not KKK' and she grabbed him and wouldn't let go. He explained that they were [there] to stop all of this and prevent another Charlottesville," the Facebook post read.

What happened next is going viral.

"If I were KKK would I hold you like this?" the monument guard asked.

The two talked together through tears about working together for a compromise.

"It serves as a reminder to all of us that God can use the most troubling times to shine light and truth, even in near darkness," the post said.

The Facebook post was made early Saturday morning and has since received close to 3,000 shares and over 2,000 reactions.

"We are here to educate the community, that's it." Isenhour said.

