FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Traffic redirected on IOP Connector after collision

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCSC) -

A collision on the Isle of Palms Connector slowed traffic Saturday afternoon, officials say.

There are possible injuries and Isle of Palms Fire Department was requested to the scene.

The collision occurred leaving IOP heading into Mount Pleasant.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

