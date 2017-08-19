FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Traffic redirected on IOP Connector after collision

A collision on the Isle of Palms Connector slowed traffic Saturday afternoon, officials say.

There are possible injuries and Isle of Palms Fire Department was requested to the scene.

The collision occurred leaving IOP heading into Mount Pleasant.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Collision is outbound, traffic backed up to Palm. They are working on redirecting traffic. #chstrfc — IsleofPalmsPD (@IsleofPalmsPD) August 19, 2017

