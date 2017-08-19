Suspect sought after Berkeley County armed robbery

A man is being sought by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office after an armed robbery on Friday.

On Friday in the Sunrise Mobile Home Park located on Redbank Road a man approached a person that was sitting on a porch.

The man told the person that they were searching for their lost dog and needed water.

The person then went inside to get the man some water and the man followed in behind him. At this time the man produced a knife and demanded money, deputies say.

The man stole the victim's walled that contained $350, deputies say.

The suspect is described as standing 6'02" and weighing 200 pounds.

The suspect was further described as having a muscular build, and being in his mid to late 30s with a beard.

The suspect fled the area in a bright blue 2015-2018 Chevrolet Cruz sedan with dark window tint.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information regarding this incident, contact the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at (843) 719-4465 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.

