Berkeley Co. deputies looking for pair seen on video in connection with shooting

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say they are looking for two men, seen on video, in connection with a shooting.

Deputies would like to speak to the men in reference to a shooting that occurred on Howe Hall Road on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, at approximately 4:59 p.m., the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office received several calls in reference to a shooting on Howe Hall Road near Parker Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies located a victim in a white Hyundai Accent with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His wounds were not deemed to be life threatening.

The victim stated that a black vehicle approached him from behind while driving on Howe Hall Road and began shooting at him.

Deputies later located a black VW Passat wrecked in a ditch.

Witness stated that following the shooting, the Passat wrecked in the ditch while fleeing the scene and three black men fled the vehicle.

During the search of the Passat, information in the vehicle led to a nearby business. The men in question are believed to have visited the business earlier in the day before the shooting, deputies say.

If anyone recognizes either of the men, please contact the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at (843) 719-4465 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.

