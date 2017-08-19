Battery notch much-needed 1-0 win

The Battery earned their first win in eight matches Saturday night, beating the Rochester Rhinos, 1-0, at Capelli Sport Stadium. Saturday’s win was the first time the Battery took all three points in Rochester since 2012.



Justin Portillo scored the game’s only goal late on in the second half, firing a free kick past goalkeeper Dan Lynd to notch his sixth goal of the year. Portillo is now second on the team in goals, behind league-leader Romario Williams, and first in assists with six in each statistical category.



Consistent with the Battery’s run of form of late, goal scoring chances were difficult to come by Saturday night in Rochester. With the scoring opportunities limited, Charleston’s defense stepped up to earn their ninth clean sheet of the season.



Captain Taylor Mueller led the way for the Battery defensively, making several vital tackles and interceptions. Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson did well next to Mueller in his fifth appearance of the season for Charleston.



Following Saturday’s win, the Battery will remain on the road for two consecutive matches. Charleston heads to Richmond next weekend (8/26) before traveling to Louisville on September 2nd. The Battery will return home to MUSC Health Stadium on September 9th to take on the league-leading Charlotte Independence.



-per Charleston Battery