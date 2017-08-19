RiverDogs register 8th shutout, top GreenJackets 5-0

Right-hander Freicer Perez fanned six Augusta batters across five scoreless innings to help the RiverDogs blank the GreenJackets 5-0 in game two on Saturday evening in front of 4,197 at Joe Riley Park. The magic number to clinch the second-half playoff berth is down to at least 11 with the win.

Luis Cedeno and Matt Wivinis combined to retire 12 in a row out of the bullpen following Perez’s dominant outing as Charleston pitching held Augusta (46-73, 23-31) to just two hits, and shutout a team for the eighth time this season. Perez (10-3) became the first 10-game winner on the Charleston staff now 119 strikeouts shy of matching the franchise record total for punch outs set last season of 1,248.

Shortstop Diego Castillo continued his August tear, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead the offensive charge.

Charleston leapt out to a 1-0 lead in the first. Castillo opened the frame with a single then advanced to third on a base hit from right fielder Steven Sensley. Designated hitter Isiah Gilliam collected one of his two RBI on a ground out to first, making it 1-0.

The RiverDogs added on in the second. Centerfielder Dom Thompson-Williams and second baseman Oswaldo Cabrera hit back-to-back singles loading the bases following a leadoff walk. Castillo brought in the second run of the game with an RBI ground out to second.

Charleston were held off the board until the seventh when they made it 5-0 after collecting three in the inning. Catcher Eduardo Navas and Castillo put runners on second and third before first baseman Brandon Wagner singled to bring another home. Gilliam collected his second RBI of the evening with a fielder’s choice before left fielder Dalton Blaser capped off the scoring with an RBI single.

Augusta’s first baseman Jose Vizcaino, Jr. and designated hitter Jean Angomas collected the only GreenJackets hits, both singles off Perez. Righty Raffi Vizcaino (4-6) yielded two runs in a five-inning start to take the loss for Augusta.



-per Charleston RiverDogs