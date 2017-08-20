SC State Close Out Preseason With Scrimmage

The South Carolina State Bulldogs closed out preseason camp with almost three-hour scrimmage Saturday (Aug.19th) at Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium.

The Bulldogs ran about 90-plays in steamy hot temperatures in preparation for the season-opener against Southern University in the annual MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Baton Rouge, LA on Sept.3 at A.W. Mumford Stadium. The game will be televised live on ESPN2 and kickoff is 1:30 p.m. (CT)/2:30 p.m. (ET).

Head coach Buddy Pough noted, that the coaching staff are still evaluating players and an effort to put together a solid depth chart for the season.

“I am impressed with quite a few guys on offense and defense,” said Pough. “Some of the new players are really picking up the process and working through camp to get better. We (coaches) are really excited with that adds more depth to each position.”

This was the Bulldogs second scrimmage during preseason for Coach Pough and his team.

“I haven’t noticed anything different from this scrimmage compared to the first one on last week,” stated Pough. “The defense is going to always make it hard for you to make big plays, but to their credit it helps make our offense better when we start playing.”

“Now we turn our attention to Southern and start preparing for them,” said Pough. “We have to be ready they are a very good football team and we go into their territory so it won’t be easy.”