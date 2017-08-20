Coastal Carolina Football Holds Final Scrimmage

The Coastal Carolina football team held its final scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday morning at Brooks Stadium.

The two hour session was more situational, but there were four segments in the middle that were more like game-like. Also, the scrimmage was “thud” tempo, meaning there was no tackling.

“This was our second scrimmage and it was a heavy situational one as we wanted to put our offense and defense in different situations like red zone, goal line and third-and-long as well as a more normal scrimmage,” said interim head coach Jamey Chadwell. “I did see a lot of good things, but there are a lot of things we still need to clean up. I do believe, over our 19 practices, we have done a good job of developing our identity.”

Chadwell on deciding on a starting quarterback:

“If you watched today, you would probably say no. Some guy did some good things, but there are still some inconsistencies. I have in my mind a plan of what we need to do in order to win the first game. We will see if that continues to work out over the next two weeks. There have been quarterbacks that have improved tremendously. The thing we are battling is that hardly any have experience and everything they see is new. Ultimately, the player who takes the first snap is the one we feel will take care of the football, get us in the right plays and not beat ourselves.”

Chadwell on preparing specifically for UMass:

“We have started looking at what they do. We haven’t practiced for them specifically, but have worked against looks they will give.”

Chadwell on the next two weeks:

“School starts Monday and we always give them Mondays off to attend to academic matters. Then we will start preparations for UMass Tuesday. The only difference is we will have two Tuesdays, two Wednesdays and two Thursdays to prepare. We will use next weekend as a dry run for the game, using Saturday to go through all the routines we will do for the opener like go through pregame, turn the lights on and get as much experience to prepare us at that time.”

SCRIMMAGE HIGHLIGHTS:

The first two drives put the offense backed up to its own three yard line with the sole purpose of getting a first down.

The first unit, led by Tyler Keane, was facing third-and-eight before Keane hit Maxwell Kjosa for a 19-yard completion.

The second offense was not as fortunate as there was a bad exchange on an end-around with senior linebacker Kerron Johnson scooping the ball and scoring from about five yards out.

The next four drives gave the offense the ball just 25 yards from paydirt.

On the first play during this series, Keane completed a touchdown pass to Chris Jones, who made an impressive diving catch.

The series once again ended with a defensive score as Jave Brown picked off a pass and returned it 97 yards for a touchdown.

Dalton Demos led the first unit to a score on the third set of downs. He had a 14-yard scramble and run before completing three passes. Facing fourth-and-one, Marcus Outlow pushed his way through the middle for a touchdown.

Austin Bradley then led the second offense to a score. First, he connected with Michael McFarlane for a first down then hit Zavier Jones for a 16-yard score down the left sideline.

The next four drives were more scrimmage-like as the offense started on its own 30.

The defense forced a three-and-out to start, thanks to a pass break-up by Chandler Kryst and quarterback hurry from E.J. Porter. However, the unit stayed on the field and responded with a 14-yard rush by Jacqez Hairston, followed by a pair of QB sneaks by Austin Bradley. Hairston added an 18-yard run. However, Kerron Johnson had a sack and the defense looked in good shape before a pass interference call on fourth down kept the drive alive. Bradley made the defense pay with a touchdown pass to Larry Collins Jr., who tipped the ball twice while falling to the ground with tight coverage from the defense.

The first offense sputtered to start its drive as well, going three-and-out thanks to tackle for losses by Ja’ree Tolbert and Dwayne Price. The units stayed on the field. Omar Black caught a pass and Outlow made a nice run. Tolbert recorded another TFL before Shane Johnson and Silas Kelly combined for a TFL. Then on third-and-13, Gary Bradshaw hauled in a pass for a first down. After a Myles White sack, Demos had a 14-yard completion to Black. Justin Henry had a pass break-up that eventually led to a fourth-and-two. An incomplete pass ended the drive.

The third units saw their first action. Cantorian Weems had a pass break-up before Austin Wilson hit freshman Baden Pinson for a 35-yard completion on a wheel route. Wilson then rolled out and completed a 21-yard pass to Zavier Jones. The drive stalled and Evan Rabon was called on to kick, and make, a 25-yard field goal.

The final drive ended quickly as Jalin Washington and Jeffrey Gunter had back-to-back stats.

The next segment was a live, full-hitting scrimmage featuring the third units.

There was another short segment that was outcome based, rather than sustaining drives.

Keane completed a 15-yard pass Bradshaw.

Bradley completed a 15-yard pass to Jeremiah Miller.

Johnathan Smith picked off a pass and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown.

The scrimmage ended with some goal line situations.