Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/19)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-5 in a 4-3 win over Boston. The Holly Hill native is batting .253 with 19 HR's and 51 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-4 with a K in a 4-3 loss to the Cubs. The Stratford alum is batting .295 with 33 HR's and 80 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 3-1 loss to San Diego. The Stratford alum is batting .233 with 8 HR's and 44 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Pitched 2 innings giving up 4 hits, 2 runs with 2 K's earning a hold in an 11-8 win over Atlanta. The Beaufort alum is 3-2 with 1 hold, a 5.36 ERA and 53 K's in 50.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-4 with a K in a 3-1 win over Birmingham. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .247 with 7 HR's and 39 RBI.

James Reeves, SP, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 6-4 win over Harrisburg. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 1 save, a 0.00 ERA and 3 K's in 4.2 innings. He's 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings in High-A.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - 0-5 with 2 K's in a 6-5 loss to Boise. The Goose Creek alum is batting .175 with 6 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit .304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 6.12 ERA and 18 K's in 25 innings.