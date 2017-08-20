Solar eclipse forecast: Will we see the eclipse if it rains?

In one more day, the Lowcountry will witness a solar eclipse.

With the eclipse coming during the tropical season, we can expect clouds to be an issue for eclipse viewing in some spots.

"The forecast will come down to cloud coverage and rain chance timing, but most areas should at least see some part of the eclipse beginning at 1:16 p.m. ending at 4:09 p.m.," Live 5 News Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said.

Even if is cloudy or raining, we will still witness the totality.

A video from the 2009 eclipse in China shows we will still get to see a rare opportunity of going dark during the day and lighting back up again with in minutes.

As of Sunday morning, there will be a 50 percent chance of cloud coverage for Monday and a 40 percent of rain.

Some areas will see clouds through the eclipse and others will not, Stephanie Sine said it will come down to the clouds and where they're going be.

Lowcountry areas will see the eclipse begin at 1:16 p.m. with a fair visibility.

We are also expecting to have fair visibility during the max eclipse at 2:47 p.m. and that fair visibility is expected to continue until the eclipse ends at 4:09 p.m.

You are advised to turn on your headlights during the eclipse if you are going to be out on the roads.

