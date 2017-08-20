FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Ashley River bridge stuck in open position, traffic rerouted

The Ashley River bridge became stuck in the open position Sunday afternoon, according to police.

An electric problem with a panel that opens and closes the bridge is the problem, according to James Law with SCDOT.

The northbound lanes of the bridge, heading into downtown, are closed at this time.

Traffic is being rerouted using the James Island Connector.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

NB Ashley River Bridge stuck open traffic being rerouted motorists are asked to take an alternate route — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 20, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.