Quantcast

US 7th Fleet: USS John S. McCain collides with merchant ship nea - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Breaking

US 7th Fleet: USS John S. McCain collides with merchant ship near Strait of Malacca

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: U.S. 7th Fleet Source: U.S. 7th Fleet
SOUTH CHINA SEA (WCSC) -

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca, according to officials with U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs.

The collision was reported at 6:24 a.m. Japan Standard Time, while the ship was transiting to a routine port visit in Singapore.

Initial reports indicate John S. McCain sustained damage to her port side aft.

Search and rescue efforts are underway in coordination with local authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly