Charleston camp sites bring in huge crowds ahead of eclipse

Pat Leach with Mount Pleasant KOA Camp Grounds has been preparing for this weekend for months.

“We’ve known for about six months that this weekend was going to be packed,” said Leach.

This weekend’s larger-than-normal crowd is due to the eclipse. Leach said the calls asking about availability are still coming in.

“A dozen phone calls a day,” said Leach.

But Leach said finding a camp site at this point will be next to impossible. Staff at KOA Camp Grounds have called almost every campsite in the Charleston area. None have availability.

Most of the out of town visitors are going to be staying in hotels this weekend. But campers at KOA said deciding to camp was only logical.

“This is to be with nature obviously,” said Charleston visitor Ken Volk. “We’re seeing nature, we’re being with nature. This is the place to be.”

Ken Volk and his family traveled all the way from Abu Dabi to see the eclipse. They join many other out-of-state campers.

“Well we’ll probably stay right here,” said Tom Holliday. “We’re in the path of totality. I think we’ll get over 2 minutes of totality right here.”

Two minutes of totality Leach is also excited for. She just hopes people have the chance to see the big event.

“I think, weather permitting, it’s going to be awesome,” said Leach. “People are excited about it. They’re looking forward to it.”



