Lanes reopened after single-vehicle collision with injuries

A single-vehicle collision with reported injuries closed two westbound lanes of I-26, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred near exit 215 westbound.

The vehicle was traveling in the westbound lanes when it struck a guard rail, according to the SCHP.

Witnesses reported a backup for approximately two miles.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.