Quantcast

Lanes reopened after single-vehicle collision with injuries - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Lanes reopened after single-vehicle collision with injuries

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A single-vehicle collision with reported injuries closed two westbound lanes of I-26, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred near exit 215 westbound.

The vehicle was traveling in the westbound lanes when it struck a guard rail, according to the SCHP.

Witnesses reported a backup for approximately two miles.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly