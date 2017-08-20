GreenJackets clip RiverDogs 3-1

The RiverDogs bounced into a season-high five double plays as Charleston’s bats went quiet with just four hits in a 3-1 loss to the GreenJackets on Sunday evening at Joe Riley Park in front of 5,371. With the loss, the magic number remains at 10 depending on the result of the Rome and Columbia contest.

Three of Charleston’s (69-56, 35-20) five double plays were lined into, doubling runners off the bases. All total, both teams turned eight which came just two shy of the single-game South Atlantic League record. The GreenJackets’ five came just one short of a league record.

Lefty Phillip Diehl held it steady for the RiverDogs out of the bullpen, coming in for Nick Nelson (2-11) to work 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits with two strikeouts.

Augusta (47-73, 24-31) took advantage of a leadoff double from designated hitter Jose Vizcaino, Jr. in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead as right fielder Sandro Fabian brought him in with an RBI single.

Augusta first baseman Skyler Ewing gave them a 2-0 lead with a leadoff shot in the fourth, his tenth of the season.

Charleston answered with a run of their own in the bottom half. Second baseman Diego Castillo led off the frame with a double then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Designated hitter Brandon Wagner brought in Castillo with an RBI sac-fly to deep left, making it 2-1.

With two outs in the fifth, Augusta hit back-to-back doubles to stretch their lead to 3-1.

Yordy Cabrera (1-2) got his first win of the season after working six innings of one-run ball, allowing just two hits with two strikeouts. Nelson yielded three runs in 4 2/3 innings to suffer his 11th loss of the season.



