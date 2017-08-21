The eclipse could create traffic delays

The Great American Eclipse could cause traffic delays in parts of South Carolina, including the Lowcountry.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has planned for an estimated influx of more than one million visitors in the state for several days on both sides of the eclipse. That could mean the only thing building Monday besides eclipse anticipation is travel times.

Emergency managers have advised residents to expect heavy traffic and areas to be extremely busy.

“If you’re driving during the eclipse, keep moving,” The SCEMD website advises. “Do not stop your vehicles along any interstates or any roadway.”

The Department of Transportation is urging drivers to not park on highway shoulders to view the eclipse. You’re also advised not to drive while wearing solar eclipse glasses.

