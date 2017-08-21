Charleston police investigating overnight homicide

Quantcast

By Landon Boozer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston Police are investigating an overnight homicide, according to City of Charleston Police spokesperson Charles Francis.

The call came in at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the 3600 block of Maybank Highway.

The victim is an adult man.

No arrests have been made at this time. 

This is a developing story.

