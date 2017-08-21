Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/20)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-4 with a HR, RBI and a run scored in a 5-1 loss to Boston. The Holly Hill native is batting .256 with 20 HR's and 52 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-5 with a run scored and 2 K's in a 6-5 loss to the Cubs. The Stratford alum is batting .294 with 33 HR's and 80 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-2 with 2 walks and a K in a 4-1 win over San Diego. The Stratford alum is batting .231 with 8 HR's and 44 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in an 8-1 loss to Atlanta. The Beaufort alum is 3-2 with 1 hold, a 5.36 ERA and 53 K's in 50.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-4 with a K in a 6-3 loss to Birmingham. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .247 with 7 HR's and 39 RBI.

James Reeves, SP, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 2-0 win over Harrisburg. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 1 save, a 0.00 ERA and 3 K's in 4.2 innings. He's 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings in High-A.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - 0-5 with a walk and 2 K's in an 11-6 loss to Boise. The Goose Creek alum is batting .161 with 6 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit .304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 4-2 loss to AZL Padres. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 6.12 ERA and 18 K's in 25 innings.