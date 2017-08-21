Police arrest two in connection with North Charleston shooting

North Charleston Police Detectives have arrested two suspects in connection with a Sunday morning homicide on Quitman Street.

Darrell Jerome Walker has been charged with murder and Tiffany Brown, Walker's girlfriend, has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction, according to North Charleston police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.

Both Walker and Brown are expected to be in bond court Monday morning.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.