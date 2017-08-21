Live video from Live 5 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Live 5 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Breaking
LIVE COVERAGE: Partial eclipse appears over S.C. Lowcountry
A solar eclipse happens when the moon moves between the sun and the earth. Because of differences in the path of the moon's orbit around the earth and the earth's orbit around the sun, total eclipses are rare, according to NASA scientists.
People in the "path of totality" have the chance, depending on cloud cover, to observe the disc of the sun completely covered by the moon, leaving only the outer glow of the sun visible.
Expect big crowds, potential traffic snarls
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division planned for an estimated influx of more than one million visitors in the state for several days before and after the rare event.
Authorities are telling drivers they should not park along the shoulders of highways or interstates because this could prevent emergency vehicles from getting past traffic to accident scenes.
South Carolina is last state in path of eclipse
The eclipse will move across the continental United States beginning in the morning on the west coast. The partial eclipse will begin at 9:05 a.m. local time near Salem, Oregon, and the sun is expected to be completely obscured by 10:18 a.m. local time, 1:18 p.m. eastern time.
The moon's central shadow will then move inland in a path across the country, through Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina.
Protect your vision
Don't look directly at the sun with just your eyes, a telescope, your camera or binoculars.
Before looking up at the sky, you should make sure your eclipse glasses are approved for safety.
Experts have been warning of potentially-unsafe, counterfeit solar glasses being sold by people more interested in making a fast buck than protecting your eyesight.
NASA released a list of approved brands for solar glasses: