LIVE COVERAGE: S.C. Lowcountry residents, visitors ready for total eclipse

The Lowcountry's position along the "path of totality" for Monday's solar eclipse means residents and visitors have the chance to see a rare sight.More >>
The Great American Eclipse could cause traffic delays in parts of South Carolina, including the Lowcountry.More >>
The Ashley River bridge became stuck in the open position Sunday afternoon, according to police.More >>
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of a female inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center Friday night, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.More >>
North Charleston Police are investigating an early-morning shooting Sunday that killed one man.More >>
