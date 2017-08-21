SCDOT continues to monitor traffic conditions along highways

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will continue to provide updates regarding traffic conditions along South Carolina highways.

SCDOT continues to monitor traffic conditions in their Traffic Management Center in Columbia to review both speed and congestion information.

State Highway Emergency Patrol units are servicing all of I-26 along with supplemental maintenance units. Emergency Patrol units are partnering with DPS in those efforts.

Traffic Conditions as of 11:30 p.m.:

Rest areas on I-95 near Santee and I-26 in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties have been closed in both directions due to overflow capacity resulting from eclipse traffic.

Interstate traffic volumes are increasing, however, speeds are registering at normal levels.

I-85 southbound heading into Greenville and I-77 southbound from Rock Hill are experiencing heavier than normal congestion.

There are no major traffic incidents being reported at this time on the interstates.

To see real time traffic conditions click here: http://www.live5news.com/category/130320/traffic?clienttype=generic

Motorists are reminded to not stop in the roadway or park on the roadway shoulders.

