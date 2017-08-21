Viewing parties, events happening across the Lowcountry for total eclipse

Crowds beginning to pack the Isle of Palms to watch the eclipse. (Source: Live 5)

Hundreds of thousands of people, both residents and visitors, are expected to be in the Lowcountry to watch the total solar eclipse.

Joe Riley Park

Live 5 News teamed up with the Charleston Riverdogs to help you view the solar eclipse at Joe Riley Park.

The Riverdogs will hold an eclipse viewing party followed by a ballgame.

Gates open at 1 p.m. and you are advised to find a parking spot early to avoid traffic.

First pitch is at 4:05 p.m.

North Charleston

The City of North Charleston is providing folks with a free total eclipse viewing experience at The Bend off Azalea Drive.

Free solar eclipse glasses will be provided.

There will also be live music and tons of events for families...including a Boeing 3-D demonstration.

You can bring chairs and blankets, but no coolers or pets are allowed.

Charleston County Parks

Charleston County Parks is hosting a viewing event at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant.

The event kicks off at 1:15 p.m.

Telescopes with solar filtering will be set up to allow people to get a closer look at the eclipse.

Admission is free.

Another viewing event is scheduled at the Isle of Palms County Park from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

You are encouraged to arrive early and don't forget your protective glasses.

Georgetown

Kaminski House Museum is holding a viewing of the eclipse and holding a Moon Dance on its lawn.

Also, a couple is planning to be married in front of the home at 1:30 p.m.

They plan to recite their vows during the moment of totality, which is estimated to be at approximately 2:47 p.m.

At Georgetown's airport, family-friendly activities are being held for eclipse enthusiasts.

Eclipse to prompt schedule changes, closures

Expect to see an increase of police and EMS.

Charleston city parks will be open, most will have porta potties. Marion Square and Gadsenboro Park will have cooling tents, extra medical personnel, and water.

Downtown carriage horse tours and tour buses will not be operating due to traffic concerns.

The emergency operations center will also be open.

The Arthur Ravenel pedestrian walkway will be closed from noon until 4 p.m., so people will not be allowed to view the eclipse from the bridge.

All branches of the Charleston County Library will be closed except for the Cooper River, Otranto and Dorchester Branches.

School districts will be closed with the exception of the Colleton County School district offices, which will have a limited staff on hand to answer any last-minute questions from parents before the first day of school.

Dorchester County School District 2 offices will close at noon.

