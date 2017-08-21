Georgetown couple weds during total eclipse

Chris Dutton and Kelly Turek married during the solar eclipse in Georgetown Monday. (Source: Live 5)

Just before the total solar eclipse, a Georgetown couple tied the knot.

More than 30 people filled the grounds behind the Kaminski House in Georgetown to watch Kelly Turek marry her true love, Chris Dutton, under the eclipsed sun.

"My sister officiated the wedding and she knew the perfect words to make me cry," Kelly said.

Chris and Kelly met three years ago. They bonded over their love for science fiction and space.

"We love watching the sunrise and the moon over the beach and stargazing at night," Kelly said.

That passion made the Great American Eclipse the perfect time to say, "I do."

"It's been everything I imagined it to be," Chris said. "It's the most special day of my life. I'm so happy right now."

Dutton proposed to Turek just six weeks ago. Since then, it has been a rush to plan a dream wedding.

"It's been madness," Kelly said. "He didn't give me much time to plan this. I really relied on my family and friend to pull all the extra details together."

Extra details included eclipse-themed tumblers and glasses and a mock Tardis, the famous time machine from their favorite TV show, "Dr. Who," that was built just for the wedding.

The ceremony finished just before the moon crossed the sun.

"Now we're partners for life," Chris said. "We're going to be traveling around and doing our thing. Happiest day of my life."

The pair watched the total eclipse before stepping away to say their personal vows in private, vows they say they will honor today, tomorrow and forever.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.