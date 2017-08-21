Eclipse babies make debut at various Lowcountry hospitals

Residents in the Lowcountry have already gotten to experience the total Solar Eclipse in different areas.

The eclipse may have halted many things around town, but there is one thing it did not stop... babies being born!

Four babies were born so far on Monday at Roper St. Francis in downtown Charleston.

One baby was a big surprise. "He came a month early but he is doing well," Meredith Huggins with Roper St. Francis said. The family is still deciding on a name Huggins said.

At Trident Medical Center, Jason and Jennifer Walker welcomed a baby boy at 8:56 a.m. Baby Walker shares a birthday with his Great-grandma, according to Rod Whiting with Trident Medical Center. The Walker family is still deciding on a name.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

