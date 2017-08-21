Hundreds attend Total Eclipse party at Georgetown County Airport despite cloudy weather

About 500 people attended a Total Eclipse event at the Georgetown County Airport, including dozens of pilots and their planes.

'Almost' was the word of the day for those who watched the eclipse from the Georgetown County Airport.

Gates for attendees opened up at 11:30 a.m., and stayed open for five hours.

Event organizers sold approximately 750 tickets.

Although hundreds gathered to see the total Solar Eclipse, the sight was missed due to giant clouds rolling in.

Just as totality was on the cusp, the clouds rolled in and blocked the sun.

As soon as totality was finished, folks started hitting the road, but this was an experience many will never forget.

Margaret, from Chapel Hill, has never seen a total Solar Eclipse and decided to come down to Georgetown with her two friends to watch it at the airport’s event.

“It’s a pretty cool party they’ve put on here... oh yeah, it’s very nice.” Margaret said.

There were people playing corn hole, getting their faces painted and just lounging gazing at the sky.

And even though many weren't able to see the totality, they agree that it was a once in a lifetime experience.

