Family welcomes new baby on eclipse day in North Charleston

The Walkers welcomed their new son Monday. (Source: Trident Medical Center)

An eclipse day baby was the perfect opportunity for an eclipse day photo. (Source: Trident Medical Center)

For at least one Lowcountry family, something other than the total solar eclipse stole the show Monday morning.

The Walker family welcomed their new baby boy into the world at Trident Medical Center.

"It's all about the baby," proud grandmother Laura Darden said. "We have our 7th grandson."

It is the second child for parents Jason and Jennifer Walker.

"We are over the moon -- I guess I should say the moon and the sun -- with the eclipse for this little guy to be here," Jennifer said.

The newborn weighed in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 21 inches long.

"He's here, and he's healthy and he has 10 fingers and toes and we're happy," Darden said.

He made his arrival at 8:56 a.m. and was presented a onesie that read, "Total eclipse of the heart," along with the day's date.

"The adorable t-shirt that's a memory and it'll be great for the baby book," Darden said.

"We're very happy and blessed that's he's healthy," Walker said.

There's also something else special about Monday's date.

"Today would have been the little fella's father's grandmother's 85th birthday, but unfortunately she passed away, so it's a great memory that he's born on her birthday," Darden said.

The newborn has a big brother who just celebrated his first birthday last week.

The parents are still deciding on a name for their latest bundle of joy.

