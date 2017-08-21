STEM activities incorporate fun eclipse education for children in N. Charleston

The Bend was the place to be for children to learn about the Solar Eclipse in a fun way.

"We are sneaking a little education in there," Kathy Kackley, the program director for the North Charleston Recreation, said.

Eclipse day in North Charleston started off hot and sweaty, but it soon became breezy and a little dark.

More than 3,000 people stuck out the heat in North Charleston Monday to watch the eclipse together.

The Bend was transformed to a community space where there were live music, games, and food. A mix between Dr. Dre and Dr. Seuss, 63 Skidoo set the stage to provide music for the event.

Bubble lessons, launch machines, NASA tents and eclipse magazines kept little ones occupied while waiting for the evolution of light to darkness.

The entire event was focused on kids and educating them while having fun waiting for the eclipse.

There were science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activities to do throughout the day. The goal was to get young people interested in those fields.

"I think it’s cool and it’s really good that we can see it in person." Symphony Middleton said.

Middleton and many others were thrilled during the darkness.

The biggest event held at The Bend before today brought in approximately 400 people. That was easily surpassed on Monday with a crowd of 3,000 people.

