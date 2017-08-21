Folks flock to Joe Riley stadium to watch total eclipse

People came from around the country to watch the eclipse from Joe Riley Stadium. (Source: Live 5)

Near the moment of totality at Joe Riley Stadium. (Source: Live 5)

Folks flocked to Joe Riley Stadium Monday to watch the total eclipse.

Fans of the filed through the gates of the "Joe" at 1 p.m. sharp. Everyone was anxious to see it.

"We've been planning for two years now," John Sdetkey said. "My son's been saying we have to go to Charleston, totality! This is great,"

People of all ages came out to witness history.

The Joe is starting to fill up for the #GreatEclipse. pic.twitter.com/0zhlWLTQaq — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) August 21, 2017

"Oh man I'm very excited. It's a once in a lifetime probably for me," John Jones said.

"Very excited, it's a full eclipse! I've never seen one before," James Nettles said.

One man brought his own camera with a special filter to shoot the eclipse.

"Very excited, very excited, I've never seen it before and I won't see it again," Moshe Adato said.

Once people settled into their seats, history began to happen. Folks put on their safety glasses and looked up.

Even the players are ready for the #GreatEclipse pic.twitter.com/RijaQuS6zn — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) August 21, 2017

First there was a partial eclipse. Then there was totality, darkness, silence and a cool down. In a matter of minutes it was over.

"When it went really dark and then back to sunny and really really dark again. It just got so quiet and it felt like night time then," Elizabeth McClaron said.

"It was really great. I really liked it when it got dark," Finn Jew said.

We are in complete totality for the #GreatEclipse pic.twitter.com/aSboMJvQlP — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) August 21, 2017

"I think it was just awesome how everything just went dark," Whitney Crooks said.

"It was so much fun, great decision to come out here and see it. Only thing better than this eclipse is Live 5 News," Chris Landon said.

On this day every seat in the house was a great seat for the total eclipse.

People came from places including Washington DC, and Cleveland, Ohio.

