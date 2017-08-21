Charleston Co. to conduct mosquito control operations by air, ground

Charleston County Mosquito Control will conduct mosquito control operations by air and ground for seven consecutive days beginning on Monday.

CCMC may be aerially inspecting and treating standing water for aquatic stage mosquitoes, they say.

Aerial operations will be conducted between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Aerial operations target sites with standing water in open spaces but will require flight over populated areas.

CCMC says they may also conduct ground adulticide operations using ultra-low volume spray trucks throughout Charleston County.

The operations will be conducted based on comprehensive surveillance results.

The Program's 27 employees provide mosquito control services in Charleston County’s 1,353 square miles using several diverse methods:

Surveillance - A helicopter inspection team, six field inspectors, and the Source Reduction Supervisor monitor rainfall, tides, and mosquito populations on a daily basis throughout the County. Citizens can also inform the division of unusually high mosquito population levels.

Aquatic Stage Mosquitoes (Larvae) - A ground crew, a helicopter, and an airplane are used to eliminate aquatic stage mosquitoes in areas of standing water, such as yards and drainage ditches.

Adult Mosquitoes - A truck uses mounted spray units, a helicopter, and an airplane to kill adult mosquitoes.

For service requests, residents are asked to fill out the Mosquito Control Request form.

To see the complete schedule, visit https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/public-works/mosquito-about.php.

