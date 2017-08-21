FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident slows traffic on IOP Connector, police redirecting traffic

Quantcast

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Mount Pleasant police are redirecting traffic after a wreck on the Isle of Palms Connector.

Traffic began to slow leading up to the Connector, heading towards Isle of Palms.

Witnesses reported a traffic jam backed up to Rifle Range Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

