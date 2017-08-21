Beachgoers see solar eclipse totality on the Isle of Palms

Beachgoers getting excited right before totality on IOP (Source: Live 5)

Totality could be seen on the Isle of Palms Monday (Source: Live 5)

Despite overcast skies for much of the morning and afternoon, the beach at the Isle of Palms was the place to be in the greater Charleston area to see the totality of the solar eclipse Monday afternoon.

Minutes before totality, the clouds parted bringing out the sunshine as the moon transcended across, turning light into night on the beach.

Hundreds of people from all over the country could be heard hooting and hollering as the solar eclipse entered the highly anticipated phase.

“[It was my expectation] to become one with the universe like everyone else,” said Jay Berger, of Atlanta, Georgia.

“[I expect it to] look like the cover of the movie “The Ring”, with the black and white rim,” said Kai Lovallo of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Before IOP saw totality, many beachgoers were taking advantage of the warm temperatures, breeze, and ocean. Music could be heard playing songs involving the sun, eclipses and so on.

“I plan on playing 'Eclipse' by Pink Floyd when we enter totality,” Lovallo said.

There were also people on the beach creating entertainment and fun for some of the young kids who turned out for the event. Some of that entertainment came in the form of alien targets.

“The aliens, they’re coming, aren’t they?” said Ernie Leone, of New Jersey, jokingly. “This is supposed to be the apocalypse, this is what we’re talking about.”

Leone planned this trip to IOP one year ago, bringing his whole family with him.

“[It's a] vacation to remember,” he said.

While no aliens landed on IOP during the totality, there were plenty of other exciting things to see.

“In true Charleston fashion the fog and haze cleared out, the storm stayed off,” said Jennifer Vollmer, of Charleston. “It was an awesome sight.”

“I was surprised that it looked like day over there and night over there,” said another beachgoer. “It was crazy! It was really surreal.”

“I liked it at the end where it was the full moon with the sun around it,” added Josie Vollmer, of Charleston.

For some, this wasn’t their first time seeing a total solar eclipse.

“It was awesome,” said a woman on the beach. “We saw it though in the 70s. I live on the Isle of Palms. I’ve been here 50 years. I moved here in the 60s… [my husband] didn’t want to come [today] but he came!"

So whether this was your first time or second time seeing the solar eclipse, most people on the Isle of Palms had a great view of totality.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.