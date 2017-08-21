Lowcountry students head back to school Tuesday morning

It's the first day of school for students in five Lowcountry school districts Tuesday.

Dorchester County School Districts 2 and 4, and Colleton, Williamsburg and Georgetown County School Districts are all welcoming students back to the classroom.

The start of the school year was delayed by Monday's total solar eclipse.

Authorities warn motorists to give themselves extra time because of possible traffic delays.

Charleston and Berkeley County students returned to school last week.

