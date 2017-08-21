RiverDogs Drop Finale in Extras to Augusta on Eclipse Day

Catcher Eduardo Navas ripped two-out, two-strike, game-tying double in the bottom of the ninth to force extras, but Charleston fell 3-2 as Augusta rallied in the 11th to take the win at Joe Riley Park as 5,274 looked on. Despite the loss, Charleston’s magic number to clinch the second-half playoff berth is down to nine as Rome fell to Columbia.

RiverDogs (69-57, 35-21) starter Rony Garcia was electric through six innings, allowing just one run on two hits with three strikeouts. It was Garcia’s second start of at least six innings with just one run allowed as the 19-year-old Dominican lowered his ERA to a 2.03 mark.

Navas tied the game at two in the home half of the ninth and collected his second RBI of the game. Right fielder Isiah Gilliam walked then left fielder Dom Thompson-Williams advanced him 90 feet with a sac bunt. With two outs and two strikes against him, the RiverDogs backstop came through with the bit hit that forced extra innings.

In the 11th, Augusta (48-73, 25-31) rallied for the go-ahead run as second baseman Jean Angomas scored on a wild throw from second baseman Vince Conde that sailed past first base to allow the run to score as he tried to turn two.

Augusta jumped out to a 1-0 lead right away in the first. Shortstop Carlos Garcia led of the game with a single to right then stole second. After advancing to third from a fly out, Garcia scored as Angomas grounded out to short.

First baseman Jose Vizcaino gave the GreenJackets a 2-0 lead with a solo shot over the scoreboard in left field.

Charleston finally got on the board in the seventh. Gilliam walked then advance to second as left fielder Dalton Blaser singled. Navas made it 2-1 with an RBI fielder’s choice scoring Gilliam from third.

Braden Bristo and Chase Hodson came in relief from the bullpen and worked four scoreless innings until Brian Trieglaff surrendered an unearned run in the 11th inning.

Augusta starter Stephen Woods, Jr. went six innings, surrendering one run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Jose Morel (3-2) got his third win of the season, working the final three innings and surrendering the tying run on one hit.

Ballpark Fun

The sky darkened around 2:46 PM for the first time in 99 years as the Solar Eclipse extravaganza took place over Charleston. Fans arrived at the ballpark early to catch the once in a lifetime experience with educational experiences from the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. Live 5, Kickin 92.5 and Busch Light sponsored the Monday Dog Day that featured dollar beers and hot dogs

Upcoming

The RiverDogs hit the road to West Virginia for a three-game series in Charleston North (WV). Right-hander Alexander Vargas (1-2, 2.35) will get the start in game on at 7:05 PM from Appalachian Power Park and the Power, the Class A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, will send right-hander Eduardo Vera (5-7, 3.72). The game can be tuned into on “The Big Talker” WTMA 1250 AM, on MiLB.tv, and online streaming audio via riverdogs.com and the RiverDogs’ TuneIn Radio app station.