Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/21)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - No game. The Holly Hill native is batting .256 with 20 HR's and 52 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .294 with 33 HR's and 80 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .231 with 8 HR's and 44 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - No game. The Beaufort alum is 3-2 with 1 hold, a 5.36 ERA and 53 K's in 50.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-2 with a walk and 2 RBI in a 5-1 win over Tennessee. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .249 with 7 HR's and 41 RBI.

James Reeves, SP, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 2 innings giving up 2 hits, 0 runs with 1 walk and 3 K's earning the win in a 3-1 win over Portland. The Ashley Ridge alum is 2-0 with 1 save, a 0.00 ERA and 6 K's in 6.2 innings. He's 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings in High-A.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - 0-4 in a 6-0 win over Boise. The Goose Creek alum is batting .152 with 6 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit .304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch vs. AZL Padres. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 6.12 ERA and 18 K's in 25 innings.