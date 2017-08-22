TAKE A STAND: DirecTV

A North Charleston man is accused of sending nude images and soliciting sex from a minor.More >>
Approximately 5,800 students headed back to the classroom in Colleton County Tuesday morning after a long summer break.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man accused of burglarizing and setting fire to a Lowcountry home.More >>
Just before he was scheduled to testify before a South Carolina Senate committee, SCANA's CEO Kevin Marsh was taken to the hospital, according to SCE&G.More >>
A North Charleston murder suspect was arrested at the Citadel Mall Tuesday afternoon.More >>
