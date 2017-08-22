N. Charleston Police confiscate 4 guns within one-hour period

North Charleston Police arrested an adult and issued warrants against a juvenile in two separate incidents, confiscating four guns in the process.

Eugene Young, II of Holly Hill, was charged with unlawful carry and unlawful possession by a felon, possession with intent to distribute Meth, and driving under suspension, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

After a second incident, a juvenile is facing charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a handgun by a person under 18, Pryor said.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Friday just before 5:30 p.m. on a black 2007 Audi with paper tags, Pryor said.

Police say they conducted the stop because the driver, identified as Young, did not use a turn signal at Northwoods Boulevard. Police say Young was found to be driving under suspension and placed in custody.

A report states an inventory of the vehicle revealed a pink and white bag on the driver's floorboard. The bag contained the two guns, a Glock 23 and a Smith & Wesson SD40, magazines and 2.5 grams of Meth, Pryor said.

In the second incident, which happened approximately one hour later, police responded to a report of loitering by people who were possibly in possession of narcotics on West Surrey Drive, Pryor said.

Police say they made contact with several subjects in the front yard and on the porch of a residence.

While speaking with the subjects, police say they saw a teen sitting on the porch who they say refused to answer any questions or stand up when directed. When police approached him, he stood up and officers saw a bulge in the front, right side of his waistband that appeared to be the outline of a handgun, Pryor said.

Police say when they removed a black semi-automatic handgun from the teen's waistband, he broke free and fled on foot. After detaining the others who were in the yard, police spotted a silver revolver on the ground near the porch, police say.

A check of the handguns revealed that the 9mm was reported stolen through the Pritchard, Alabama Police Department and the revolver was reported stolen through Charleston City Police, Pryor said.

Officers were able to identify the teen who fled on foot and warrants were drawn for him.

Young was released on a total bond of $38,147.50, according to jail records.

