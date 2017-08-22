FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: No injuries reported in I-526 car fire

The right westbound lane of I-526 reopened just before noon Tuesday following a vehicle fire.

The incident occurred just before the Westmoreland Bridge near the Leeds Avenue exit.

North Charleston Firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire was reported at 11:24 a.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

There is no immediate word on a cause of the fire, but dispatchers say there were no injuries reported.

