Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: No injuries reported in I-526 car fire - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Breaking

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: No injuries reported in I-526 car fire

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: Brittany Stephens Source: Brittany Stephens
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The right westbound lane of I-526 reopened just before noon Tuesday following a vehicle fire.

The incident occurred just before the Westmoreland Bridge near the Leeds Avenue exit.

North Charleston Firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire was reported at 11:24 a.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

There is no immediate word on a cause of the fire, but dispatchers say there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly