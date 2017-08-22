FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: No injuries reported in I-526 car fire

More than 7,000 people were expected to fly out of Charleston Tuesday after witnessing the eclipse, according to TSA officials.More >>
More than 7,000 people were expected to fly out of Charleston Tuesday after witnessing the eclipse, according to TSA officials.More >>
The right westbound lane of I-526 reopened just before noon Tuesday following a vehicle fire.More >>
The right westbound lane of I-526 reopened just before noon Tuesday following a vehicle fire.More >>
North Charleston Police arrested an adult and issued warrants against a juvenile in two separate incidents, confiscating four guns in the process.More >>
North Charleston Police arrested an adult and issued warrants against a juvenile in two separate incidents, confiscating four guns in the process.More >>
It's the first day of school for students in five Lowcountry school districts Tuesday.More >>
It's the first day of school for students in five Lowcountry school districts Tuesday.More >>
Cooper named backupMore >>
Cooper named backupMore >>