More than 7,000 people expected to fly out of Charleston after witnessing eclipse

More than 7,000 people were expected to fly out of Charleston Tuesday after witnessing the eclipse, according to TSA officials.

Officials say that comes out to 450 passengers being screened per hour, a little more than the normal number.

In a tweet early this morning, airport officials advised fliers to get to the airport 90 minutes to two hours ahead of their departure.

Visitors at the airport Tuesday included people who flew from California, Massachusetts and Florida to view the eclipse.

It appeared all flights were leaving on time.

