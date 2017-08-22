Dorchester District 2 students head back to school Tuesday

Thousands of students across Dorchester County returned to the classroom Tuesday for the 2017-18 year.

Around 26,000 students are enrolled in DD2 schools, said district spokeswoman Pat Raynor.

The students will be taught by nearly 2,000 teachers.

Bus drivers were seen loading up and heading out of lots around 5:30 a.m.

More than 100 hit the road to pick up kids around the district.

Students at Fort Dorchester Elementary were greeted with hugs and smiles from their new teachers.

“My favorite class is math because I’m good at it,” said a Kennedy, a second grader, who said she’ll challenge herself this school year.

Dorchester District 2 is made up of 15 elementary schools and six middle schools.

The district is also home to three high schools and an alternative program for middle & high school age students.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.