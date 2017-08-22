Quantcast

Police arrest man accused of burglarizing, setting fire to Lowcountry home

Mugshot. (Source: Colleton County Sheriff's Office) Mugshot. (Source: Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
Source: Walterboro Police Department Source: Walterboro Police Department
WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) -

Investigators have arrested a man accused of burglarizing and setting fire to a Lowcountry home. 

The Walterboro Police Department arrested Sterling Clark who has been charged with arson, first-degree burglary and grand larceny. 

Clark's arrest stems from an incident on Thursday afternoon when emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Meadow Street. 

After the fire was extinguished, the homeowners reported that several items from the home were missing. 

A report states jewelry and two guns were missing. 

In addition, officers discovered damage consistent with someone forcing entry into the home. 

During the investigation, detectives established Clark as a suspect. 

