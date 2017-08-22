Police arrest man accused of burglarizing, setting fire to Lowcountry home

Investigators have arrested a man accused of burglarizing and setting fire to a Lowcountry home.

The Walterboro Police Department arrested Sterling Clark who has been charged with arson, first-degree burglary and grand larceny.

Clark's arrest stems from an incident on Thursday afternoon when emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Meadow Street.

After the fire was extinguished, the homeowners reported that several items from the home were missing.

A report states jewelry and two guns were missing.

In addition, officers discovered damage consistent with someone forcing entry into the home.

During the investigation, detectives established Clark as a suspect.

