Authorities arrest N. Charleston murder suspect at Citadel Mall

Scene of the crime on March 20. (Source: Live 5 News)

Scene of the crime on March 20. (Source: Live 5 News)

Scene of the crime on March 20. (Source: Live 5 News)

Scene of the crime on March 20. (Source: Live 5 News)

A North Charleston murder suspect was arrested at the Citadel Mall Tuesday afternoon.

The North Charleston Police Department charged 21-year-old Damion Kareeb Brown with murder and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a violent crime.

He was arrested in connection to the death of 41-year-old Terrance Jones.

NCPD detectives along with the US Marshals Office and Charleston County deputies responded to the mall and took Brown into custody.

His arrest stems from an incident on the evening of March 10 when officers responded to the 2700 block of Atlas Street where officers found the victim.

Several people had reported hearing several gunshots.

Officers found the victim, who had a gunshot wound to the back of his neck, laying on the ground next to a fence.

Investigators say they found the victim's wallet, cell phone, cell phone charger and bicycle on the ground next to him.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.