Judge sets bond for N. Charleston firefighter accused of sending nude images, soliciting sex from minor

A judge set bond Wednesday for a North Charleston firefighter who faces charges in connection with sending nude images and soliciting sex from a minor.

Jail records state a judge set bond for Nicholas Jonathan Vincent Jimno at $5,000 for each of three charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and a fourth charge of giving obscene material to a minor, for a total of $20,000.

Jimno, 24, was arrested Tuesday, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. A statement from the attorney general's office initially said Jimno had been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor rather than three, but the Al Cannon Detention Center website shows three.

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department released the following statement Tuesday:

Nicholas Jimno has been employed as a Firefighter with the NCFD since April 2014. We are aware of the charges and he is on Administrative Leave until further notice.

An affidavit states that on Aug. 8 the South Carolina Internet Against Children Task Force began a proactive and undercover investigation in which a detective used a false persona of a 14-year-old child on social media.

According to authorities, Jimno texted the persona and continued communication on Aug. 11 which was "sexual in nature."

Investigators say Jimno sent seven pornographic photos. Court records state Jimno also sent a nude photograph he claimed to be him.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jimno.

According to a release, investigators with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

