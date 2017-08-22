N. Charleston firefighter accused of sending nude images, soliciting sex from minor

A North Charleston firefighter is accused of sending nude images and soliciting sex from a minor.

Investigators arrested 24-year-old Jonathan Vincent Jimno on Tuesday.

He faces five charges connected to the solicitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department released the following statement:

Nicholas Jimno has been employed as a Firefighter with the NCFD since April, 2014. We are aware of the charges and he is on Administrative Leave until further notice.

Authorities say he is charged with four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

According to a release, investigators with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.