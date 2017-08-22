Beer garden tent heading to Johnson Hagood Stadium

If you're over 21 and planning to head to a football game at Johnson Hagood Stadium this season you will be able to enjoy a beer.

School officials said they will be setting up the "Bulldog Beer Garden" at home football games.

It will be able to hold 500 patrons.

It's the first time alcohol has been permitted for sale.

The tent will first be up at the Bulldog's match against Newberry on Sept. 2.

Cadets will not be allowed in the tent.

