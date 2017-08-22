Quantcast

Red Cross crews assisting Summerville family after house fire - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Red Cross crews assisting Summerville family after house fire

Source: AP Source: AP
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Crews with the Red Cross are helping a family following a house fire in Summerville. 

Authorities say the fire was on Habersham Lane Tuesday afternoon. 

"The Red Cross is helping two adults and a child by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials," Red Cross officials said. 

The North Charleston Fire Department responded to the fire. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly