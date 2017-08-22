New store aims to create new life in North Charleston community

A new Restaurant Depot is expected to set up shop in North Charleston’s Shipwatch Square.

North Charleston city officials said the new wholesale bulk food distributor is expected to bring 50 jobs to the area.

The new business is also expected to bring other businesses to the vacant area including a grocery store which is much needed in that part of town.

Shipwatch Square, located off Rivers Avenue, was home to a Win Dixie until 2005.

Since then the southern area of North Charleston has been a food desert, or a geological area that doesn’t have store that residents can walk to or easily access.

In April, the city gave preliminary approval to pay a grocer $500,000 over the course of five years to help with rent and other expenses if they put a grocery store in Shipwatch Square.

Right now, people have to either pay for transportation for fresh groceries or eat non-fresh foods from the small markets that sell a limited amount of items.

Restaurant Depot’s website said the store is a “one-stop warehouse for Savings, Selection and Service, Seven Days a Week.”

The wholesaler carries supplies for restaurants large and small with items ranging from glassware to bulk food.

With the new addition coming to the area, one man who was raised in this part of town said it could have a big impact.

“It’s time for this area of North Charleston to be revamped,” Arnold Hillyard said.

“I think it will be productive and positive. And it will create economy growth,” Hillyard said, “And will thrive this area economically and anytime you have an economic push in this area it reduces crime and has a lot positive aspects with that.”

North Charleston city spokesperson said the North Charleston City Council will have to give a final reading to the Restaurant Depot during Thursday’s meeting.

