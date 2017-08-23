Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/22)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-6 with a triple (3) and 2 runs scored in a 13-4 win over Detroit. The Holly Hill native is batting .254 with 20 HR's and 52 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-4 with 3 K's in a 6-5 loss to Tampa Bay. The Stratford alum is batting .291 with 33 HR's and 80 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-3 with a HR, 2 RBI, a walk and 2 runs scored in a 4-3 win over Houston. The Stratford alum is batting .232 with 9 HR's and 46 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 13-9 loss to the Cubs. The Beaufort alum is 3-2 with 1 hold, a 5.36 ERA and 53 K's in 50.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 2-4 with 2 runs scored in a 4-3 loss to Tennessee. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .251 with 7 HR's and 41 RBI.

James Reeves, SP, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in an 8-0 win over Portland. The Ashley Ridge alum is 2-0 with 1 save, a 0.00 ERA and 6 K's in 6.2 innings. He's 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings in High-A.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - 0-3 with a K in a 3-1 win over Boise. The Goose Creek alum is batting .145 with 6 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit .304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Pitched 1.1 innings giving up 5 hits, 6 runs with 3 walks and 2 K's in a loss to AZL Padres 2. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 7.86 ERA and 20 K's in 26.1 innings.