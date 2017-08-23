Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

A person is dead after being hit and killed by a vehicle on Yaremich Road in Moncks Corner, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver was headed westbound on the road when they hit the person last night at 11:50 p.m. The person's identity is still unknown. SCHP is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010. This is a developing story. Check back later for details.More >>
A person is dead after being hit and killed by a vehicle on Yaremich Road in Moncks Corner, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver was headed westbound on the road when they hit the person last night at 11:50 p.m. The person's identity is still unknown. SCHP is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010. This is a developing story. Check back later for details.More >>
A North Charleston man is accused of sending nude images and soliciting sex from a minor.More >>
A North Charleston man is accused of sending nude images and soliciting sex from a minor.More >>
A new Restaurant Depot is expected to set up shop in North Charleston’s Shipwatch Square.More >>
A new Restaurant Depot is expected to set up shop in North Charleston’s Shipwatch Square.More >>
The City of Charleston's Short-Term Tental Task Force is recommending that the city undertake emergency enforcement measures to address illegal short-term rentals.More >>
The City of Charleston's Short-Term Tental Task Force is recommending that the city undertake emergency enforcement measures to address illegal short-term rentals.More >>
Crews with the Red Cross are helping a family following a house fire in Summerville.More >>
Crews with the Red Cross are helping a family following a house fire in Summerville.More >>