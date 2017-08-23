Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

A person is dead after being hit and killed by a vehicle on Yaremich Road in Moncks Corner, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was headed westbound on the road when they hit the person last night at 11:50 p.m.

The person's identity is still unknown.

SCHP is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010.

