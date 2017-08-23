Pedestrian killed in Moncks Corner hit and run

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run in Moncks Corner.More >>
A North Charleston man is accused of sending nude images and soliciting sex from a minor.More >>
The Colleton County Coroner's Office identified the four-year-old boy who died in a case being investigated as a homicide by child abuse.More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a man reported missing and possibly endangered has been found safe.More >>
The estimated jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball lottery game has soared to $700 million, making it the second largest in U.S. history.More >>
