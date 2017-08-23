Pedestrian killed in Moncks Corner hit and run

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Tuesday night hit and run in Moncks Corner.

The incident happened at approximately 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on Yaremich Road in Moncks Corner, state troopers say.

A vehicle headed westbound fatally struck a pedestrian. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

SCHP is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.